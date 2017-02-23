Dad and deaf daughter sign adorable 'Happy and You Know It' duet

Dad and daughter sign "If You're Happy and You Know It" in adorable YouTube video. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

This is about to make you happy...and we know it.

In the latest cute news coming from the interwebs, Kevin Nadrowski uploaded a video featuring him and his daughter using American Sign Language to sing the childhood classic "If You're Happy and You Know It."

According to the video description, Nadrowski's daughter is deaf.

Although this adorable girl might be a little too young to have the full performance down, she definitely knows when it's time to hit the most important parts: Clapping and a high five to top it off.

And as far as daddy-daughter duets go, this one's right up there with the cutest.

Awww!

