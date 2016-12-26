Celebrate 'National Thank You Note Day' with a letter

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The children have opened their gifts, Christmas has come and gone, now it's time to say thank you -- in writing.

Today is "National Thank You Note Day."

In today's high-tech world, etiquette experts still agree writing and sending thank you notes goes a long way to teaching children gratitude.

If your child can't write yet, you can write the note and ask the child to scribble or draw something on the card.

