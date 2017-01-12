Cat sits in snow angel to celebrate first experience with snow

Deborah Howard's cat, Jack, recently experienced his first time in the snow. (Photo: Deborah Howard/Special to 12 News)

VANCOUVER, Wash. - How adorable.

Deborah Howard's cat, Jack, recently experienced his first time in the snow.

To celebrate this occasion, Howard made a snow angel and it didn't take long for Jack to join in on the fun.

Once it was finished, Jack sat in the middle of the angel to admire the scenery.

