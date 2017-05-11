Carter Wilkerson eyeing Wendy's spokesperson after chicken nugget stardom

Carter Wilkerson speaks with 12 News' Bryan West about his record-breaking tweet. (Photo: 12 News)

RENO, Nev. – A high school senior from Reno, Nevada just set the world record for the most retweets -- topping that famous Oscar selfie featuring Ellen DeGeneres and some of the biggest Hollywood stars.

“Absolutely insane,” Carter Wilkerson said during a FaceTime interview with 12 News’ Bryan West. “I’m a 16-year-old from Reno, Nevada, how am I the number one retweeted tweet in the world over an Oscar selfie with the biggest actors in the world.”

It started as a simple request – a young man with a love for Wendy’s chicken nuggets just wanting nuggets for a year, tweeting “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets.”

“I just kind of tweeted at Wendy’s as a joke thinking they wouldn’t even respond,” Carter said.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Well, they did.

“18 million,” Wendy's tweeted. Carter replied saying, “Consider it done.”

Carter tweeted a screenshot of the exchange and pinned it to the top of his feed with the caption “HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS.”

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The retweets began pouring in. Carter reached over a million retweets in just two days. The #nuggsforcarter movement was officially born.

“I honestly didn’t mean for it to get this big,” Carter said.

But it didn’t just get big, it got huge. Carter broke the record surpassing the Oscar selfie and setting a new Guinness World Record with over 3.5 million retweets.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Along the way, Carter received national attention even appearing on Ellen.

Browser does not support iframes.

She wasn’t happy about losing her retweet crown – saying she would send Bradley Cooper to take back all the stuff she had gifted Carter.

Absolutely not. Sending Bradley Cooper to pick 'em up. https://t.co/fSDZxM89Sl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 9, 2017

Carter said Wendy’s reached out to him, “They said they would donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption if I end up beating Ellen's record.”

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Although he hasn’t reached the 18 million just yet – Wendy’s said Carter would “gets them nuggs.”

So what does he want to do now?

“I'm kind of thinking maybe I could get a job with Wendy’s, be their new spokesperson, get in a few commercials that’d be pretty cool,” he said.

Good luck and awesome job, Carter!

© 2017 KPNX-TV