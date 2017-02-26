Car plunges off rooftop parking garage, crashes into shopping center below

The vehicle can be seen crashed, upside down on the roof of the restaurant. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - A car plunged from the rooftop of a parking garage and landed onto a shopping center in west Houston Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a driver drove the car off the top of the garage and crashed onto the roof of Dessert Gallery, located on Kirby at Richmond.





The vehicle flipped and landed upside down, causing the roof of the restaurant to cave in.

Somehow the driver was able to get out of the car and walk away. The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported. It is unclear if the restaurant was open for business at the time of the crash.

(© 2017 KHOU)