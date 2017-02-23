'Caption this!': Arizona wildlife park shares funny photo of tiger

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Out of Africa Wildlife Park in northern Arizona is home to some incredible animals.
The park is full of lions, hyenas, bears, a sloth named Bart and at least one tiger who loves to pose for the camera.
The park shared a photo Wednesday of one of its tigers with a challenge: "Caption this!"
The tiger with its tongue out up against the fence of its enclosure quickly got the creative juices flowing and submissions included:
• "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti"
• "Man, pushups on a fence are a lot harder than I imagined they would be!"
• "Nice to meat you"
• "Come closer my lovely"
• "You look delicious"
• "Hey baby, want to feed this tiger?!"
• "Hand over the chocolate...and no one will get hurt"
• "I only want to cuddle"
• "Um...um...um I just want a little taste"
• "This is my sexy pose, what do you think?"
My, that's one interesting tiger they have on their hands.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs