'Caption this!': Arizona wildlife park shares funny photo of tiger

A tiger at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Out of Africa Wildlife Park in northern Arizona is home to some incredible animals.

The park is full of lions, hyenas, bears, a sloth named Bart and at least one tiger who loves to pose for the camera.

The park shared a photo Wednesday of one of its tigers with a challenge: "Caption this!"

The tiger with its tongue out up against the fence of its enclosure quickly got the creative juices flowing and submissions included:

• "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti"

• "Man, pushups on a fence are a lot harder than I imagined they would be!"

• "Nice to meat you"

• "Come closer my lovely"

• "You look delicious"

• "Hey baby, want to feed this tiger?!"

• "Hand over the chocolate...and no one will get hurt"

• "I only want to cuddle"

• "Um...um...um I just want a little taste"

• "This is my sexy pose, what do you think?"

My, that's one interesting tiger they have on their hands.

