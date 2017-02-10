Busted washing machine helps man with 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' cover

While the appliance may have a hard time cleaning laundry, it has no problem drumming along to chart-topping music. (YouTube screenshot)

As the adage goes... "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

Or in this case, when life gives you a busted washing machine, make an awesome cover song.

YouTube user Aaron McAvoy recently uploaded this great video showcasing his cover of the hit song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" with a little help from his household appliance.

The banging sound from his damaged washing machine provided the percussive beat as McAvoy strummed his guitar and belted out the tune.

If you want to catch some of McAvoy's other covers including George Michael's "Faith" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," head over to his YouTube channel.

