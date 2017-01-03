Baby rhino plays in snow and experiences pure joy

Happiness is a baby rhino frolicking in snow. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

If you asked people what true happiness is, you would probably get a variety of answers.

Going on a walk on the beach. Falling in love. Watching the Cardinals win a Super Bowl (that's mine).

But after watching the latest cute animal video making the rounds on the internet, you might say it's a baby rhino discovering snow.

In a video posted on YouTube by the Blank Park Zoo in Iowa, a baby rhino enjoys playing in the snow this past December.

From the look of it, this little one had a heck of a time.

