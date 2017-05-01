KPNX
Attention sandwich lovers: Jimmy John's is offering $1 subs tomorrow

Jimmy John's customer appreciation day in 2016 brought out hundreds of customers for the $1 subs.

Jimmy John’s is holding its second dollar sub day on May 2.

At participating locations, the sandwich chain will offer $1 sandwiches from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Subs eligible for the deal include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others. Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 available for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign your location is taking part: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

