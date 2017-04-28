Arizona girl gives dad a fabulous makeover while he sleeps

From the looks of it, dad didn't seem too upset about his new look. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Nap time is a sacred time.

Whether you're an infant or an adult, the magical, rejuvenating time when you get a moment to recharge should be enjoyed and respected.

But this Arizona girl apparently forgot the memo.

According to Mashable, Bree Telon lives in Buckeye, Arizona and she recently shared a video on Twitter showing the makeup makeover she gave her father, Eddie, while he was sleeping.

Oh my god I am dying of laughter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SYYPs6Rpxd — Breeanna 🌻 (@Breevnnv) April 17, 2017

In the video, we see Telon go through the several stages of makeup application. And her dad sleeps through the whole thing.

Once her dad wakes up, he notices he can't open his eyes, but then realizes his daughter's creation. From the looks of it, dad didn't seem too upset about his new look.

Nice work, Bree!

