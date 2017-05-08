Are you clever enough to name a new crayon?

Crayola needs your help picking a name for its new crayon. A vibrant blue was discovered accidentally by Oregon State University chemists and will now be added to the crayon box.

The company opened up voting for a new name on its website this weekend.

The company will announce the fan-selected color name winner and six grand prize winners in early September 2017.

Want to name the new blue? Click here.

Find out more about the Oregon State University chemists' serendipitous discovery by clicking here.

