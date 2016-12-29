Amazon unveils 'Digital Day' sale on Dec. 30

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

The December deals at retail giant Amazon didn't end at Christmas.

The company revealed a Digital Day sale for December 30, described as a "deal event for your devices." The sale will feature deals on digital content for consumers' devices, including video games, movies, TV shows and digital comics.

The sale is a one-day only event.

The sale follows a big holiday for Amazon, with its line of Echo speakers topping the list of most popular products purchased on the site. The Echo Dot was the top seller this season, and sales of all Echo products were nine times higher than last year.

It appears most of its shoppers made purchases on their smartphones and tablets. Amazon says more than 72% of shoppers used a mobile device.

