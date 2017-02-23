Adorable Alert: Grandma sends daily photos to her granddaughter

This grandmother shares a lovely photo and message with her granddaughter every day. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Grandparents can be some of the sweetest, kindest people on the planet.

But one woman took to Twitter to show why her grandmother might be the sweetest one of all.

In a recent series of tweets, Sierra Sessions posted a number of screenshots showing all the daily texts and photos she receives from her grandma.

My grandma sends me these every day. She is the purest thing on the earth and we have to protect her at all costs. pic.twitter.com/DqrAAmmdpU — Sierra Sessions (@seesesh) February 21, 2017

Each message from her grandma was sent from various locations, including a bagel shop, her front room, the roof at work, and the shower. Along with the photos are also sweet messages of love.

After scrolling through the pictures, Sierra's grandma certainly has our vote for sweetest grandma ever.

She thought the sunrise was pretty..... But I thought she was prettier pic.twitter.com/v4NXRrtoxB — Sierra Sessions (@seesesh) July 13, 2016

