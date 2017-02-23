KPNX
Adorable Alert: Grandma sends daily photos to her granddaughter

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 9:40 AM. MST February 23, 2017

Grandparents can be some of the sweetest, kindest people on the planet.

But one woman took to Twitter to show why her grandmother might be the sweetest one of all.

In a recent series of tweets, Sierra Sessions posted a number of screenshots showing all the daily texts and photos she receives from her grandma.

Each message from her grandma was sent from various locations, including a bagel shop, her front room, the roof at work, and the shower. Along with the photos are also sweet messages of love.

After scrolling through the pictures, Sierra's grandma certainly has our vote for sweetest grandma ever.

 

(© 2017 KPNX)


