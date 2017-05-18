80 cents for coffee ice cubes? Here's how to make your own

A couple has iced coffee drinks at a Starbucks Coffee shop in lower Manhattan August 21, 2009 in New York City. (Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Iced coffee drinkers may not have to deal with watery coffee this summer.

Starbucks began testing coffee ice cubes in iced coffee drinks in 100 stores in St. Louis and Baltimore, according to a company spokesperson said.

No, they’re not testing it in Phoenix, where it would most sorely be needed.

But that extra caffeine comes with a price anyway: 80 cents per cup.

Some would say spending 80 cents beats drinking watery coffee, but why not avoid both?

You can make your own coffee ice cubes in three easy steps.

1. Brew coffee and let it cool to room temperature

2. Pour the coffee into an ice cube tray

3. Place the ice cube tray in the freezer; leave it there until the coffee is frozen solid

And there you have it, iced coffee, coffee ice cubes. You didn’t even need to leave your home or pay almost an extra buck to the company that graced us with the Unicorn Frappuccino.

That was probably too obvious, so here’s a bonus: chocolate ice cubes for the mocha lover.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups of milk (whatever kind you like)

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

Sugar or your favorite sweetener

Heat up the milk in a saucepan or microwave until it’s hot but not boiling. Stir in the cocoa powder and the sweetener to taste. Pour the hot chocolate into an ice cube tray and freeze it solid.

© 2017 KPNX-TV