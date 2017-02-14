7 ways to spread love to the world this Valentine's Day

Hands making hearts. (Photo: m-gucci via Thinkstock)

Valentine's Day is all about love -- but the focus is on a specific kind of love: Romance.

That's all fine and good, but usually that keeps the love between two people.

For those who aren't in a relationship or are more interested in adding to the world's love quotient more broadly, we have 12 ideas of ways to spread love to others.

1. Call your mom

Don't send a text.

Pick up your phone and call your mom or another family member and tell them how much you appreciate them.

2. Thank someone you normally might not

If you ride the bus, thank the bus driver.

If you buy groceries, thank the cashier.

If you normally do these things, find someone else to look in the eye and say "thank you."

3. Volunteer for something

Whether it's serving at a soup kitchen or spending time with shelter animals, do something for someone in need.

The added bonus is it'll make you feel better, too.

4. Share the wealth

Donate to a cause you believe in.

Donate to a cause you believe in.

5. Create something

Being creative will likely get you into a positive mindset.

When you share your creation with those around you, it might inspire others to express themselves, too.

6. Pet a dog

This will make you feel better and it will probably make the dog wag its tail.

That's a win-win.

7. Do something to love yourself

Lots of people don't treat themselves as well as the treat others.

Give yourself a break and do something nice for just you -- it'll make you happier and more likely to share love to others.

