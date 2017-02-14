5 ways to show you care even though you forgot Valentine's Day

Chocolates and roses. (Photo:Sarsmis)

Did you forget Valentine's Day?

It's OK -- we have some ideas that you can enact at the last minute to show you're not a total deadbeat.

1. Pay someone who bought flowers to give you one

It's only bad that you forgot because everyone else didn't.

Somebody out there -- a coworker or a friend or a random on the street -- bought flowers. And their significant other won't notice if just one is missing.

Sure, there will be a markup but it's worth the inflated price to save face.

2. Buy all the candy at the checkout lane

It doesn't come in a heart-shaped box but you can make up for that with sheer volume.

Plus you can arrange the candies in a heart if you have time.

3. Taco Tuesday

You can sell it by saying you wanted to do something just the two of you.

Nothing says "love" like seasoned beef.

4. Check the local dog shelter

If you've been looking for a furry friend anyway, that could be a fun surprise.

Of course, it may not be wise to make such a long-term commitment at the spur of the moment, but hey, you're desperate.

5. Maybe actually express some feelings

***MUSHY ALERT***

If you really care about your person, let them know.

You can say you messed up and you're really sorry but they can pick what takeout to eat and what show to stream.

That's the truest expression of love.

