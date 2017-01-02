5 steps to make resolutions work for you

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Any life coach or mental health expert will tell you quitting something cold-turkey is no simple task.

Most change is hard, whether big or small, because many people are creatures of habit.

Many people set broad new expectations on themselves based solely on the changing calendar.

Is that a healthy or effective approach?

According to StatisticBrain.com, only 8 percent of people make resolutions that stick -- that's why we often see the same resolutions year after year.

We also tend to pick out broad, non-specific resolutions rather than measurable goals, making progress difficult to track.

If you're already begging off your 2017 resolution, a more fruitful resolution might be to set more realistic goals in the new year.

"Get healthy" is a much more difficult resolution to follow than "decrease body mass index by 5 percent" or "lose 20 pounds."

Here are five steps to make your resolutions work for you:

1. Make just a few resolutions

If you try to make changes to your routine all over the place, you're going to have a difficult time.

Choose one or two, maybe three that you can really focus on to avoid becoming overwhelmed by the change.

2. Make realistic resolutions

Some people are able to lose 125 pounds in a year. Others can't shoot for that same level so quickly.

Make sure your goals are attainable, even if they stretch you. Plan out how you will successfully make it to the end.

"Think about what it is that you want in life and how is it that you can achieve it by taking baby steps," Didi Wong, an integrative wellness and life coach, told NBC News. "If it is to lose weight, could you simply take out all sodas from your diet? If it's to get back in shape, could you go for a walk or run beginning with just once a week?"

3. Be sure they are measurable

Darn near everybody wants to "be a better person" each passing year, but it's easy to lose sight of a resolution like that because there's no way to tell.

Instead, decide what would make you a "better person." Is it giving a particular amount to charity? Spending a particular amount of time with family each week?

If your goal isn't measurable, how will you know if you achieved it? Keep asking yourself questions until your answer has to be measurable.

4. Track your progress

If you're shooting for a year-long goal, like losing weight or saving money, keep tabs on how you're doing.

If you want to lose 50 pounds in a year, and you lose five in January, you're probably setting a good pace. If you saved $35 in January and your goal is to save $1,000, you know you need to cut back a little more.

But in order to reach that goal, you have to know where you stand and plan from there.

"Make it a habit to write down your resolutions or goals and put an action associated with the goal in your calendar," said Wong. "For example, 'I need to lower my cholesterol so I will walk just a mile a day and eliminate seafood from my diet.' If it is in your calendar, you are more likely to do it."

5. Be forgiving of yourself

If you get off track and hate yourself for it, you're only hurting yourself.

It's healthier to admit a mistake and recommit yourself to the overall goal. If you can stay positive throughout the experience, you'll be happier, and probably more likely to see it through, too.

