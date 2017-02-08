5 places to find beautiful views of wildflowers in Arizona

Taken on Feb. 19, 2016 at Peridot Mesa on the San Carlos Indian Reservation. (Photo: Becky Wenger)

Spring is right around the corner and along with the warmer temps, Arizonans can find some amazing wildflower scenes. From the Mogollon Rim to the Valley, nature enthusiasts can find blooming desert flowers across the Grand Canyon State.

If you want to go for a hike and see the beautiful scenery in person, here are some great locations to find wildflowers in bloom.

The Superstition Mountains

Located east of Phoenix, the Superstition Mountains have some amazing trails where you can see the desert in full bloom. Lost Duchman State Park has some routes to explore the various wildflowers.

Picacho Peak

During wildflower season, Picacho Peak State Park is exploding with color. If you head down I-10 between Tucson and Casa Grande, you can find the park and see amazing views of the Catalina Mountains.

Bartlett Lake

Head northeast of Phoenix to Bartlett Lake to find Mexican Poppies, cacti and other succulents in this scenic landscape. The roads near Bartlett Lake are paved and the area offers fantastic picnic spots, a marina, and beautiful hiking trails.

Saguaro National Park

Not only is the Saguaro National Park home to the nation's largest cacti, it's also a great place to find desert wildflowers. The desert floor in the park blooms with amazing foliage and is a must-visit for nature lovers.

Desert Botanical Garden

If you want to stay closer to the Valley, the Desert Botanical Garden is a great choice. Located in Papago Park, in Phoenix, wildflower fans can find a diverse collection of plants including several native to the Sonoran Desert of Arizona.

The spring season in Arizona is certainly a great place to find some amazing desert wildflower views.

