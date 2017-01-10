KPNX
Close

3 Colorado ski areas close due to too much snow

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 6:12 PM. MST January 10, 2017

As snow keeps falling along the Continental Divide and in Colorado's mountains... several ski resorts have had to close. 

Seems strange, right?

But, it's true. Too much snow has actually made skiing and traveling conditions too dangerous. 

Due to perilous avalanche concerns, Arapahoe Basin announced it's closing all skier services Tuesday afternoon. 

The closure began at 1:00 p.m. 

A-Basin was not the first ski resort in Colorado to have to close due to too much snow. 

Monarch Mountain announced its closure early Tuesday, and Crested Butte ski area closed Monday, but was reopened by Tuesday. They've seen 30 inches of snow in the past 48 hours!

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories