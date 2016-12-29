2016's top dog names

An adorable beagle puppy. (Photo: golfyinterlude via Thinkstock)

Earlier this week, we shared the top baby names of the year.

But don't forget about man's best friend.

Here are the top dog names of the year:

Male

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

Female

1. Bella

2. Lucy

3. Daisy

