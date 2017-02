Polar bear cub is pictured on February 10, 2017 at the Mulhouse zoo in eastern France. The polar bear was born on November 7, 2016. (Photo: Sebastien Bozon /AFP/Getty Images)

Today is a day that belongs to one particular Artic-dwelling carnivorous bear.

It's International Polar Bear Day!

But it's not just a day for admiring their beauty and massive size, it's a day to raise awareness for the ever-changing Artic habitat and the vulnerable status of this magnificent creature.

In celebration, here are 12 adorable photos of polar bear cubs.

(© 2017 KPNX)