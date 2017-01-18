Steroid era players belong in Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants during Spring Training at the Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. Feb. 26, 1998 (Photo: Otto Greule Jr)

PHOENIX - There are 314 members that make up baseball's hall of fame in Cooperstown, New York.

217 of those hall of famers are former players and that list will grow some on Wednesday, but by how many?

Some experts are predicting three players will get in but none are named Bonds, Clemens, Sosa or McGwire and as far as I'm concerned those four should already be enshrined in the hall.

No doubt their exclusion to this point has everything to do with their use or alleged use of steroids, but with former baseball commissioner Bud Selig elected to the hall, the time is now perfect to put the big-4 in.

Selig and the baseball owners knew about the use of steroids and turned a blind eye to it all.

The sport was dying a slow death in popularity and baseball used the long ball or power part of the game to try and revive interest.

It's hard to say who was and who wasn't using steroids during the 80's and 90's. There was no testing for it during that time.

So writers don't play judge and jury. Do the right thing. Put the big-4 in the hall where they belong.

(© 2017 KPNX)