On The Mark: America's gun problem in the wake of Las Vegas

Mark Curtis during an On The Mark segment Oct. 2, 2017.

Today the still small voices cried out again.

The voices of Tucson, Sandy Hook, Aurora and Orlando.

Right now, we don't know what caused Stephen Paddock to hole up on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and start pulling his trigger, the trigger of a fully automatic weapon, again and again and again.

We have a gun problem in this country. And please don't write to me and tell me that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun or guns don't kill people -- people kill people.

But if you really believe that, the next time this happens, you make that call you explain to that young girl’s parents that guns don't kill people -- people kill people.

You explain to the wife of the husband who decided to go to see Jason Aldean and was slaughtered on the hot asphalt of a Las Vegas parking lot that it's OK to have military-grade weapons in America.

And I need you to tell me how as Americans, how in God’s name can we allow this to keep happening without admitting that we have a gun problem.

And until we address it, these shootings will continue.

Earlier today, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when asked about gun violence and how to address it, said: "Now is not the time.”

But now is exactly the time.

Moments of silence won’t fix this problem.

Only our lawmakers, starting with the president, can fix this. He has a great opportunity here.

It won’t be easy. There are many forces out there that don’t want change but we're smarter than that. We changed after 9/11 because we had to. Now it’s time for us to change again.

All I'm asking is that we call on our elected officials and say “Enough is enough. We've reached the tipping point. No more carnage. No more 2 a.m. calls.”



Because if we can’t change, we are doomed to repeat our sins of the past.

