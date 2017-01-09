Muhammad Ali's daughter talks about being on 'Apprentice,' mentions Scottsdale

"The New Celebrity Apprentice" celebrity contestants Laila Ali and Carson Kressley. (Photo: 12 News)

Already with two episodes in, the boardroom has gotten a bit spicy.

In the first episode of the "The New Celebrity Apprentice," the men's team took lead.

So far, there are 14 remaining contestants all competing for their favorite charities in a boardroom run by former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

12 News had the chance to talk with Laila Ali and Carson Kressley.

"Watching the show, I don't even think you get a sense of the amount of time you put into it, there's five or six people on your team and they are all working until 18 to 20 hours," said Kressley about some of the most challenging aspects of the show.

Kressley is competing for an organization called The True Colors Fund which helps prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

In addition, Laila Ali, Muhammad Ali's youngest daughter, joined the show and shared with us how she juggles staying in shape while having her kids, husband and now the show.

"As far as exercise, I get that out the way early in the morning because if it doesn't happen in the morning, it usually doesn't happen," said Laila.

We asked Laila about her father and she didn't say much, but she did mention how his wife Lonnie still resides in Scottsdale at the moment.

The fight continues on Mondays at 7 p.m. right here on 12 News.

(© 2017 KPNX)