'He is a serious contender to win the whole thing': Phoenix man competing on Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior has been growing in popularity over the years.

With more contestants and obstacles throughout the show's 12-year course, it definitely is a nail-biter for many viewers.

12 News had the chance to chat with the host Matt Iseman and athlete Jessie Graff and ask them what to expect for the Season 9 finale.

Also, let's keep in mind, Phoenix native Adam Rayl is still in the finals. We are rooting for him all the way!

"We've had more applicants than ever, we've had the hardest courses without a doubt we've ever faced," said Iseman.

Graff said there are more women taking part in the show and, and more of them have placed in the top 30 this season than any other year.

Both Iseman and Graff said some of the obstacles are impactful and will test an athlete's mind, but the main component of the course remains the physical challenges.

We also asked if they think Phoenix native Adam Rayl has a chance of taking home the big win.

"I expect big things out of Adam Rayl," said Iseman.

"He has always been one of the fastest guys, crazy strong," said Graff about Rayl. "I think he is a serious contender to win the whole thing."

So, no pressure Adam.

