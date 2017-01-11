'Fuller House' Uncle Joey joins in digital reboot for Box Tops

Dave Coulier joins Box Tops for is 20th anniversary. (Photo: 12 News)

Let's go back in time when some of you used to cut box tops from cereal boxes to raise money for your school.

Remember how fun that was?

Well, Box Tops 4 Education is celebrating its 20th anniversary! Time flies!

And as with time, technology advances and that means so does the way kiddos will be able to get those box tops to help out their school.

Box Tops is having a digital reboot where teachers, families and kiddos can now download the app on iTunes and Google Play called Box Tops Bonus.

Families can now select certain offers and products and get electronic credit for their schools.

12 News had the chance to chat with Dave Coulier also known as Uncle Joey from "Full House" and now "Fuller House."

Coulier was chosen by Box Tops to get the word out there about their campaign reminding people why every clip counts.

"They have raised over 800 million dollars and have given it back to our schools grades K through 8, which is pretty phenomenal," said Coulier about General Mills giving back to schools thanks to Box Tops.

We had to ask Coulier about his catch phrase "cut it out" and recent updates about "Fuller House" on Netflix.

Coulier mentioned how his catch phrase was nothing planned and that he actually stole it from a friend and it got picked up for the show.

"Fuller House" is heading into season three and he will soon be traveling around doing stand-up comedy. He might even make it out to Arizona!

For more information about Box Tops, just visit www.boxtops4education.com.

(© 2017 KPNX)