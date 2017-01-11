'Fuller House' Uncle Joey joins in digital reboot for Box Tops

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Made in Arizona: Salad and Go
-
'Fixer Upper' hosts' LGBT controversy
-
Truth week: Airline tickets
-
Common tax mistakes
-
Phoenix wife accused of framing husband's ex
-
Falcon hitches ride on windshield
-
Steep hike in gas prices in Mexico
-
New details about Ft. Lauderdale shooting
-
Chandler funeral home catches fire
-
Does Ducey's education plan make the grade?
More Stories
-
McCain confirms handing Trump documents to FBIJan 11, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Mexico gas crisis leaves Phoenix-area man strandedJan 10, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
Woman gives birth to 14-pound babyJan 10, 2017, 2:15 p.m.