How are you celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day? Neither am I

Crowds pack the National Mall in Washington, DC to welcome the arrival of National Gazpacho Day. Not really. It's a stock photo. (Photo: moodboard)

Drop everything! It's National Semiliquid Cheese Product Day.

No it's not. Or maybe it is. Anyway, I have nothing to wear to the ball.

Every day is a "national day" of something.

I must get my hair done because it's National Pork Byproduct Appreciation Day.

Except it's not. Congress has passed no resolution.

The calendars haven't said anything about National Take Your Ferret to Work Day.

And they won't, except maybe Chase's Calendar of Events, the original source for "Special Days, Weeks and Months."

But thanks to the internet, anyone can loudly proclaim his own special day.

So here's mine: Today is now officially …

National I'm-Not-Participating-in-Your-National-Day-of-Whatever …

Day.

Despite your insistence we have margaritas and borscht for lunch to celebrate those commodities' official days, I refuse.

They're about as official as the proclamations any lunatic, with or without a sign, has been free to make since the founding of our republic.

Many is the day that bears an ancient tradition and connects with the observant on a spiritual plane -- we call them holidays. Religions have them. Many are such a part of our culture, handed down through the generations or otherwise bearing great significance, that they're nearly universally observed. Some are just folksy fun we can all agree on. A few have even been enshrined as federal holidays in America.

National Bubble Bath Day, however pleasant it sounds, has no pedigree to compete.

If I do not correctly observe all the proper forms on National Corn Dog Day, neither a vengeful deity nor watchful government is likely to be offended.

Where do they come from, these days, and by what impetus does the internet promulgate their so-called existence?

Much of it is harmless fun, no doubt. The young at heart getting a kick out of their National Pet Reptile Appreciation Day, or the bleeding at heart spreading the love with their National Hug a Tree Day. Some are public-service messages, even.

But some of them are marketing to us, clearly, as sneakily as ever a "Got milk?" or "Where's the beef?" made its way under cover of laughter into our vernacular.

I don't mind being marketed to. But there's something insidious about an ad for bubble bath, margaritas, or corn dogs that doesn't come with a logo. An ad that works its way into my social feed via those who simply must share the ways they're revering the product du jour.

As a society, we face greater issues and threats much more subtle. I have never been forced into a purchase or attended a rally I otherwise wouldn't have because of one of these alleged "national days."

In that light, the preceding may seem a lot of words to spend on countering a nonissue. I can promise it's the first and last time I intend to get so verbose on the subject.

My day-to-day response is much more succinct when I have reason to believe an ad has made its way into my conversation, be it digital or analog.

How are you planning to celebrate National Toasted Marshmallow Day? they ask. It's not a yes-or-no question, but my response amounts to the same thing as clicking X, closing the laptop, putting the phone back to sleep, or turning off the TV:

No.

