Delicious frappes made from cereals such as, Apple Jacks, Coco Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Photo: (Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

Can't get enough of your favorite cereal?

Well, there is another alternative you can take. What if we told you that basically any cereal that you enjoy can be made into a frappe?

The newly opened Bra-ista Coffee Bar in Glendale offers a never-ending breakfast cereal, but coffee style.

It's possible.

12 News conducted a Facebook live on Thursday to show off the different possible cereal made frappes you probably grew up loving as a child. Or, you still love them.

Some of the flavors include; Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Apple Jacks and Coco Puffs. There is also a Cardinal frappe that the coffee place is doing quarterly.

If you buy the Cardinal frappe, a certain percentage goes back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix.

Not only do they serve these yummy frappes and other coffee drinks, but the employees are dressed in corsets.

"This is a classy look," said Aaron Lopo, the owner of Bra-ista.

The coffee shop is aiming for a Hollywood and vintage look.

Check this spot out just west of the Historic Old Town District near the corner of Glendale and 64th Avenues.

