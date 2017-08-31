You can relax to a guitar during this sound and standup paddle yoga class

Sound yoga and standup paddle class at Sanctuary Resort. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News

September is National Yoga Month!

Don't worry Arizonans, it's still possible to do yoga outside.

As Camelback Mountain as its view, this yoga class is anything but ordinary.

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa will be hosting yoga classes all-year long. Not just any yoga class, but sound and standup paddle yoga.

It's a peaceful experience. Why? Not only do the students get to learn yoga moves, but during the class, you get to listen to heartfelt, acoustic music.

The instructor, Jason Graves, not only teaches yoga while students try to balance themselves on boards, but he also plays the guitar.

Toward the end of the class, Graves sings and plays the guitar to do something called Sound Yoga.

The practice of Yoga Sound Meditation is basically the usage of sounds and tones, according to Graves.

Sanctuary is the only resort hosting these classes.

At the moment, these classes will be open to the public all-year long, but throughout they year, times and dates may change.

To get more information, click here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV