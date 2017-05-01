WATCH: Speed up to 200 mph with the legend Mario Andretti at Phoenix International Raceway

Mario Andretti drove 12 News for around the Phoenix International Raceway. (Photo: Phoenix International Raceway)

If you don't know who Mario Andretti is, it's time do some research.

Mario Andretti is a racing legend and is actually the most successful one at it in history.

At 77 years old, Andretti made his way to Phoenix International Raceway for the IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix race ... and boy, can he still ride.

Several people are invited every year to the IndyCar race to get a taste of the speed on the track driven by a professional driver and we got lucky.

We got onto the race track on Thursday and speed of the IndyCar is incredible. Reaching up to 200 miles per hour, it definitely gives your body a jolt.

All we can is, Mario Andretti still has it going on and if you ever get a chance to ride with a professional driver on a professional track, do it!

