VIDEO: The heartwarming gesture of Desert Edge HS students remembering 9/11

A mother dropping off her daughter at kindergarten was really touched as she drove by Desert Edge High School in Goodyear Monday morning.
Tiphanie Harkins says high school students created a chain containing the names of all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. "Many of these teens were babies (in 2001)," Harkins said in a message to 12 News.
She also mentioned that she saw this gesture as a beautiful display of unity and love.
Many of these kids likely weren't even born yet on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was a wonderful sight to start off a memorable day.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs