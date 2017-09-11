KPNX
Close

VIDEO: The heartwarming gesture of Desert Edge HS students remembering 9/11

Ozzy Mora, KPNX 6:28 PM. MST September 11, 2017

A mother dropping off her daughter at kindergarten was really touched as she drove by Desert Edge High School in Goodyear Monday morning. 

Tiphanie Harkins says high school students created a chain containing the names of all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. "Many of these teens were babies (in 2001)," Harkins said in a message to 12 News.

She also mentioned that she saw this gesture as a beautiful display of unity and love. 

Many of these kids likely weren't even born yet on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was a wonderful sight to start off a memorable day.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories