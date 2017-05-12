To the mom in the NICU on Mother's Day: It gets better, I promise

Little baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

To the mother spending time in the NICU on Mother's Day, it gets better, I promise.

I should start by saying I'm not sorry you are going through this and I don't say it in malicious way, but in a way to help build up your strength.

Trust me, you are getting some of the best learning experiences any mother and especially first-time mothers could ever ask for.

My daughter, Phoenix, was about only five pounds when she was born at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, which isn't even that small compared to other preemie babies. Doctors assumed my dates were wrong. Scary, right?

Even though she didn't come as early as some, doctors considered her borderline premature. She was so tiny and long and you could barely hear her cry.

She had low blood sugar, had a hard time eating and would stop breathing at times, which led to her admittance into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

No, I did not spend Mother's Day in the NICU, but I will tell you what you will probably face and do:

You will blame yourself and assume you did something wrong.

You will get anxiety and panic attacks that will send you into stress mode.

You will look at your baby's monitor every chance you get.

You will set your face by her nose to feel him or her breathing.

You will find it very difficult to sleep as your baby sleeps.

You will cry yourself to sleep at times.

You will pace back and forth wondering when your baby will get out of there.

You will try to always hold your baby's hand if the doctor gives you the OK to do so.

You will kangaroo as much as you can with your baby.

You will want to be with your baby every second if possible.

You will freak out when your baby has to take their first bath.

You will do your best to make sure your baby eats enough so your baby can get out of the NICU faster.

You will create the greatest bonds with the NICU nurses.

You will take classes to get yourself prepared for when your baby leaves the NICU.

You will create some great friends with other mothers in the NICU.

You will get tired of the cafeteria food.

You will get frustrated as time goes on in the NICU.

You will create the greatest bond and love for your baby.

You will appreciate the care your baby is gaining at the hospital.

You will gain the strength that you thought you didn't have.

You will celebrate the smallest victories.

You will make some of the hardest decisions you have ever had to make.

You will have various visitors coming to your room to keep track of your baby's progress.

You will stress about the medical bills to come.

You will stare at your baby's feeding tube wondering when it will be taken off.

So, momma, don't be scared because YOU WILL be OK and if you are in the hospital right now for Mother's Day, just remember, once you are out, you will look at your baby every day and say "We did it."

