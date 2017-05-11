Rib cage (Photo: Thinkstock)

There's another scary body trend on social media.

It's called "Rib cage Bragging."

As the name suggests, the trend consists of women showing off their protruding rib cages all over social media.

Why are these so-called skinny trends becoming popular on social media over and over again?

According to Dr. Pablo Prichard, the Chief of Plastic Surgery at John C. Lincoln hospital, there is a competitive spirit on social media where young people try to out-win their peers. Many are doing crash diets and turning to dehydration to get this look.

Apparently, Arizona tends to be a state where trends are followed quickly, said Dr. Pablo Prichard

Yikes.

These issues are re-occurring all the time and, sadly, it revolves around social media.

Dr. Pablo Prichard wants to remind people that the best way to stay healthy is by educating millennials and others about healthy ways to get physically fit, including a well-balanced diet, high in protein and aerobic workouts.

Just be yourself and be happy with what you have.

© 2017 KPNX-TV