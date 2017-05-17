Popular Valley radio host uses social media to help dogs find a home for free

A Valley radio host JohnJay Van Es is using social media to help dogs find forever homes. Photo: (Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

We all know social media can make wonders happen.

It has made people's dreams come true, friendships, network connections, helps tell stories and now, it can also help find dogs a forever home.

A Valley radio host, Johnjay Van Es, whom you might remember from the national radio show Johnjay and Rich which on KIIS FM, uses social media to find forever homes for pups.

Johnjay started his organization #LovePup about two years ago and now, his home has been converted into a dog rescue.

12 News did a Facebook live at Johnjay's home to give us a tour.

With a little over 20 dogs in his home, Johnjay and his family are on a mission to give these dogs a loving home and for free!

If you plan on rescuing from Johnjay and his family, be prepared to be searched via social media. Johnjay says he does major research before he just gives away his dogs.

"I look through their social media and see if they drink or party a lot, I don't usually give them a dog," said Johnjay.

As you can tell, Johnjay is very passionate about giving these dogs to a loving family.

So far, Johnjay has helped hundreds of dogs find forever home via social media and he plans to keep helping these furry animals.

