Phoenix Cox workers save 2-year-old's life after scary accident

Cox technicians Nathanial Thompson and Stephen Mallery with Freddy and his mother. (Photo: Cox Communications)

PHOENIX - What seemed like an ordinary day for an apartment complex in west-central Phoenix near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road was anything but ordinary for two Cox employees.

Nathanial Thompson and Stephen Mallery, both field network technicians for Cox Communications, were out working on an outage just before dusk.

A couple minutes before the incident occurred, a 2-year-old boy named Freddy was outside the complex and, just like any little kid might be, was attracted to the lights on Nathanial and Stephen's work truck.

Moments later, Stephen was holding Freddy, wrapped with Nathaniel's shirt, drenched with blood.

Little Freddy was accidentally struck by a pickup truck, according to a release from Cox.

When the two men saw a crowd gathering around Freddy's mother as blood gushed from her son's head, they decided to take initiative to help.

Nathaniel doesn't believe he was there that day by coincidence.

"Things happen for a reason," he said.

"Being a former EMT, so my medical background started kicking in and I thought, 'I need to get mom to calm down,'" Nathaniel said. "I got to get the baby to sit still as his mom was very distraught, you know, moving around in her arms and we had to get the bleeding to stop.”

Half of little Freddy's scalp was open.

Fortunately, there were people around the two men to assist with the language barrier since Freddy's mom only spoke Spanish. The mother handed Freddy to Nathanial's colleague Stephen and he held Freddy until the fire department showed up.

"We seen a large group of people and we immediately wanted to rush and help, first thing that's going through my mind was, 'This could be one of my children riding bikes and playing in the neighborhood,'" Stephen said.

Stephen says there were about 10 to 15 people around the scene and others were trying to calm down Freddy's mom and dad. Stephen feels a lot of gratitude because he was actually able to get out in the community to help.

"It's important that everybody gets some kind of training whether it's first aid or CPR or, you know, just anything to be able to help out in any emergency situation," he said.

With tears in his eyes, Stephen said that going home after the incident was probably the longest ride of his life and he gave his two kids the biggest hugs and kisses ever as soon as he got home.

The two men went after to visit little Freddy and the family and they say the 2-year-old is healing up well and in no time he will be the same little boy he was before.

They went to work expecting another normal day and left heroes with a bond to a young boy and his family.

