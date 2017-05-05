Nope. Cinco de Mayo is definitely not Mexico's Independence Day.

A man carries a Mexican flag. Photo: (Getty IMages)

For awhile now, Cinco de Mayo has been labeled as Mexico's Independence Day.

However, May 5 is to commemorate Mexico's unlikely victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Mexico's Independence Day (Día de la Independencia) is actually on September 16 where every year Mexicans gather to celebrate their country's freedom from Spanish rule.

It is one of Mexico's important holidays. It's a day where the Mexican people celebrate by having parties, fireworks, food, music, parades and more.

Decorations and Mexican flags can be seen everywhere on this day in Mexico, but there's more than just parties behind.

Here are 10 facts about Mexican Independence Day (Not Cinco de Mayo):

1. Mexican Independence Day is on September 16, not May 5

2. Mexico was seeking freedom from the Spaniards after being forced into slavery for 300 years

After years in which Spain dominated Mexico, around midnight on September 16, 1810, the war against Spain was declared.

3. Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla was leader of the Mexican War and known for the infamous "El Grito" or Cry of Independence

It is believed Father Hidalgo rallied the town people of Dolores, Guanajuato on September 15. According to Gobierno de Estado de Mexico, September 16, 1810, is when Father Miguel Hidalgo gave his speech known as "El Grito de Dolores."

4. "El Grito de Dolores"

Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla launched the war supported by a troop of Indians and peasants, under the original cry, "Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe, muerte al mal gobierno, abajo los gachupines."

5. Father Miguel Hidalgo was taken prisoner and killed in 1811

Father Miguel Hidalgo was a traitor to Spain. He was captured and killed. The war went on for 11 more years after his death until victory was declared for the Mexicans.

6. The war went on for 11 years after Father Hidalgo's death and other leaders in the movement -- Ignacio Allende, Mariano Abasolo and others -- just to name a few

Right after the dissolution, another army had already emerged to continue the fight commanded by Jose Maria Morelos, a student of Father Miguel Hidalgo in the Colegio de San Nicolas.

7. On September 27, 1821, Mexico officially declared its independence

8. Spain did not recognize the independence formally until December 1836

In fact, Spain tried to reconquer Mexico again, but failed.

9. The independence of Mexico was one of longest in Latin America

10. You don't have to live in Mexico to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

There are many communities around the world that celebrate this day. So, if you are Mexican or not, anyone is invited to celebrate and join the fiesta.

© 2017 KPNX-TV