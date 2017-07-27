New renovations for Scottsdale Fashion Square will be complete Fall 2018

Scottsdale Fashion Center will complete thier first phase of renovations Fall 2018. Photo: Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the world's finest luxurious shopping destinations.

With over 200 shops and restaurants, the shopping center officials announced on Thursday its expansion to the public and the unique shopping experience customers will have.

The 1.9 million-square-foot center will begin their multi-phase renovation in September.

The first phase of the renovation will be complete Fall of 2018 and more renovations will continue through time.

There will be construction activity throughout the renovation, but officials say they will ensure a comfortable and convenient shopping experience for guests.

Some of the renovations include new restaurants, a grand promenade, valet parking, more retail locations near Goldwater Boulevard, new escalators and elevators, new seating vignettes and more.

12 News did a Facebook Live of some of the changes that will be happening and exactly where.

