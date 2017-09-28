Nat'l Coffee Day: Phoenix café is giving veterans a chance to learn how to roast coffee beans

Consumer Reports rates the best coffee and coffee makers so you can brew at home and save money. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

Coffee lovers, your day just got a bit tastier.

Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day!

Various coffee shops in the Valley will be giving away free coffee, including The Refuge Cafe off 7th Street in Phoenix.

The cafe serves coffee by day and wine by night.

Its mission is to help provide funding to many nonprofit organizations, especially Catholic Community Charities.

Catholic Community Charities assist families, individuals and veterans by providing life-changing services.

The Refuge Cafe is involved in a program with CCC called the Cafe and Coffee Roasting Program.

"The idea is to help re-integrate themselves back into society," said John Strawn, General Manager of The Refuge Cafe.

The program is meant to help veterans put them back in the workforce and learn the process of working in a cafe.

"Basically, build them (veterans) up better as a human being because social interactions within a coffee shop or restaurant is a very positive thing," said John.

John says that this combination was a perfect storm to have the ability to bring coffee and veterans into the Valley as a new social movement.

The cafe will be handing out free coffee all day. The community will not need to purchase anything to get a cup of coffee.

John does say that all the proceeds from the cafe made on Thursday will be going into the programs at Catholic Community Churches that assist fosters kids, veterans and battered women.

The cafe is very thankful for all the generosity the community has given them.

They will also have doggie biscuits if you decide to bring along your pup to National Coffee Day at the cafe.

