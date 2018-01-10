More than half of Phoenix Sky Harbor's terminals will be filled with therapy dogs in March

Maori the Navigator Buddy at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News

It's been about four months that the program called Navigator Buddies has been a stress reliever for passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor.



"We bring in pet therapy teams to roam around the airport and provide an opportunity for our passengers, to see them, play with them and pet them," said Misty Cisneros-Contreras, the customer service manager at Phoenix Sky Harbor.



Currently, you can only spot Navigator Buddies volunteer teams in Terminal 4, but that's about to change.



"We will be taking in new pet therapy teams starting February, and we will also be expanding where the pet therapy teams will be in the airport," said Contreras.



So, if you are flying out or into Terminals 2 and 3 at the airport, you will be seeing pet therapy teams starting in March.



I mean, who could resist being smothered by a cute pup?



12 News went around the airport with one of their therapy dogs named Maori.



"She's a Phoenix Sky Harbor Navigator Buddy, pet therapy dog. We visit the airport, she loves to chase birds and loves saying hi to people," said Andy Slack, who is a Navigator Buddy volunteer and is the pet owner of Maori.



The pet therapy teams will stay only for two hours in Terminal 4 and are often bombarded with passengers trying to pet the dogs.



"Some people are stressed when they're traveling. A lot of people own dogs, and to see a dog where you don't normally see a dog is kind of a neat thing to do and a neat thing to encounter," said Slack.



Andy and his dog Maori have been pet therapy certified for more than seven years already, and he says it's the best volunteer job.



There is not a specified number of additional pet therapy dogs yet, but passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor will definitely be seeing more cute pups with purple vests that say, "Pet me." And you should!

© 2018 KPNX-TV