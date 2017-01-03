Mesa student denied graduation by leukemia finally graduates, meets donor

Stephen Dwyer, 18, finally is able to graduate and meets his donor for the first time. (Photo: Trishelle Dwyer)

You might remember 18-year-old leukemia survivor Stephen Dwyer from Mesa, who was denied a chance to walk with his graduating class last spring.

He was only two-and-half credits away from meeting graduation requirements after his fight against leukemia.

Well, there is no stopping this young man.

On Friday, Stephen was finally able to graduate and not just any kind of graduation, but a memorable one with his friends, family, Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt and his bone marrow donor, James Doyle, who flew all the way from Wisconsin to meet Stephen for the first time.



"I feel better about it than I did six months ago, it's a lot easier to swallow because the hospital put such an amazing ceremony for me and I was able to spend it with so many friends and family," Stephen said, "even I was able to spend it with my donor we were able to meet my bone marrow donor, that made it all more special."

Now, he has another huge accomplishment to acknowledge: heading to college.



Stephen will head to Lake Forrest College in Chicago next fall to major in business and will continue his aspirations of helping others get through cancer tribulations.

He said he hopes that no other student will have to go through what he went through.



"I want people in the same situation to have it go down a different way than it happened to me," Stephen said. "That's what I can focus on now is not what happened to me, but what will happen to others and hopefully it won't be the same thing."

Stephen hopes to keep in contact with his donor and is so thankful for the love and support he has received through the many years of his fight before and after cancer.

