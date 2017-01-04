La Purisima Bakery took us behind the scenes for La Rosca de Reyes (Kings ring cake)

La Rosca de Reyes with the baby out. (Photo: DRVMX via Flickr)

On Thursday, Jan. 6, many Latinos, especially Mexicans, enjoy a tradition called La Rosca de Reyes (Kings ring cake). This celebration serves as a memorial of the arrival of Los Reyes Magos (Three Wise Men), marking the end of the Christmas season.

The tradition is to enjoy the Rosca de Reyes with friends, family, colleagues and a side of hot chocolate or any other hot drink.

The Rosca de Reyes is sweet, oval-shaped Mexican bread, decorated with candied-fruit colors to celebrate the arrival of the three kings.

When La Purisima Bakery in Phoenix took me behind the scenes to show me how the roscas are made, it reminded me of my grandfather. He was a baker in a small village in Mexico and I can still smell the fresh dough he prepared to make the roscas to sell. I was only 5 when my mother took me to Mexico for the first time to celebrate La Rosca de Reyes.

Once in awhile, my grandpa would let me help him bake bread and those moments I had with him make me treasure the Rosca de Reyes tradition even more.

The tradition of sharing Rosca de Reyes bread with your loved ones is not without some risk; when you cut a slice of the bread, a plastic baby doll -- symbolizing baby Jesus -- might appear, and the person who gets the plastic doll will need to throw a party on Feb. 2, which is Candlemas Day, celebrating the Virgin Mary's purification. The host must must serve tamales -- a traditional holiday food among Latinos -- and cover all expenses of the celebration.

But trust me, it's actually fun! Plus, it's considered good luck to get the plastic doll during the Rosca de Reyes celebration, even if it means you'll have some work to do.

