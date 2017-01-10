Hispanics at higher risk of developing Parkinson's than other U.S. minorities

Hispanics are at higher risk for Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center)

Hispanics are at risk of developing Parkinson's at double the rate of other communities here in the United States.



The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center is the leading outreach program for Hispanics with Parkinson's in the country.



A new program at the center is aimed in helping the lives of members of the Hispanic community.



"The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center was aware of the fact that here in Phoenix we have a large Hispanic community, around 30 percent of our population is of Hispanic origin and on top of that, statistics show that Hispanics are affected twice or [have] twice the probability of developing Parkinson's disease here in the United States compared to other minorities such as African Americans or Asians," said Claudia Martinez the Hispanic outreach coordinator at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.



Approximately 135 people every day in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to the Parkinson Network of Arizona.



The outreach program started in 2007 with a couple of Spanish education classes and small support groups for families and members that have Parkinson's Disease.

Now, the program has expanded internationally.



The first seminar expansion was held at the University of Chihuahua where other groups, such as Parkinson Sinaloa in Mexico and Parkinson Colombia in Colombia, were able to stream the event live on the internet.

Other Parkinson's groups throughout the world have done the same after the first seminar.

"The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in not only translating services, but instead, in reshaping and even creating services to respond to the specific needs of the Hispanic community so we don't use translators, all of our programs are delivered in Spanish and in a culturally sensitive way," Claudia said.



The center welcomes all, not only patients but members of the community to help raise awareness of the disease in the Latino community.

Most of the resources are free of charge, but patients can apply for a program called Alicare that provides medical assistance to people who may not be able to afford medications.

Claudia mentioned how the most rewarding thing is to see somebody who comes with depression, very low self-esteem and being isolated, eventually become an advocate for others that have the same condition.

For more information, you can contact Claudia Martinez by phone 602-406-2453 or by email claudia.martinez001@dignityhealth.org.

