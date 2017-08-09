Heard Museum will extend date for iconic Frida Kahlo exhibit due to high demand

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera wallpaper in Downtown Phoenix at the heard museum, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Photo Credit: Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

PHOENIX - The iconic Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition at the Heard Museum will be open through Labor Day weekend, according to Heard Museum's website.

Initially, the exhibit was supposed to come to an end on Aug. 20, but due to the high demand and immense support, the museum decided to extend the date.

Phoenix is the only North American stop where visitors will be able to see masterpieces by two of the most important artists in the 20th century.

