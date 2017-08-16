Hatch Chile season is on!
Not just in Arizona, but everywhere and Arizona gets the taste of authentic New Mexico Hatch Chiles.
12 News went to visit Food City in Chandler and conducted a Facebook live to talk about their Hatch Chiles.
We learned more about the background of the chile and Food City's recipe contest and made a roll with cream cheese and chiles.
Delicious!
Yes, Food City will be hosting a Hatch Chile recipe contest starting Wednesday. Aug. 16 until Sunday, Sept. 24.
Hatch Chile season lasts for about six to eight weeks, according to Mari Prieto from Food City.
If you didn't know, the chiles have some great health benefits:
-The spicy flavor can help speed up your metabolism
-It has a ton of Vitamin C, up to six oranges
-It's great for sore throats
The winner of the contest will be announced on Friday, Sept. 29 on Food City's Facebook page.
If you would like to get more information about entering the contest, click here.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs