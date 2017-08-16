Food City is ready for Hatch Chile season and now you can enter a contest to show off your chile recipe. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News

Hatch Chile season is on!

Not just in Arizona, but everywhere and Arizona gets the taste of authentic New Mexico Hatch Chiles.

12 News went to visit Food City in Chandler and conducted a Facebook live to talk about their Hatch Chiles.

We learned more about the background of the chile and Food City's recipe contest and made a roll with cream cheese and chiles.

Delicious!

Yes, Food City will be hosting a Hatch Chile recipe contest starting Wednesday. Aug. 16 until Sunday, Sept. 24.

Hatch Chile season lasts for about six to eight weeks, according to Mari Prieto from Food City.

If you didn't know, the chiles have some great health benefits:

-The spicy flavor can help speed up your metabolism

-It has a ton of Vitamin C, up to six oranges

-It's great for sore throats

The winner of the contest will be announced on Friday, Sept. 29 on Food City's Facebook page.

If you would like to get more information about entering the contest, click here.

