Free tailgate party for Cardinals ticket Scratchers and Bruce Arians will be there

Arizona Lottery Cardinals Ticket Scratchers. Photo: Arizona Lottery

The Arizona Lottery and Arizona Cardinals are kicking off the season with Cardinals ticket Scratchers. The Scratchers are now available and fans are able to purchase them for $10 at all Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

To add to the celebration, there will also be a free tailgate party at the Arizona Lottery Phoenix office on Monday starting at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“Arizona Lottery is thrilled to continue its long standing partnership with the Cardinals and bring back this fan-favorite with even bigger cash prizes,” Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a release. “We had an incredibly successful launch of this ticket last year, and we can’t wait for Cardinals fans to start winning with this ticket this year.”

Of course, Bruce Arians couldn't miss this and he will be in attendance. The Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders will be there along with alumni players, team mascot Big Red and more.

Bruce Arians will also join 12 News Monday to answer a few fun, hard-hitting questions.

