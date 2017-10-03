Free immunizations and baby shots at PCH

Phoenix resident Michael Coleman receives a flu shot in August 2015. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: 12 News)

The Phoenix Children's Emergency Department & Trauma Center is hosting its annual Play It Safe Fair on Saturday.

Families will be able to receive free immunizations from the City of Phoenix Fire Department Baby Shots Program.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The shots provided include: Dtap, Dtap-Hep B-IPV, Dtap-Hib-IPV, Dtap-IPV, Hep A, Hep B, Hib, HPV9, Influenza, IPV, Meningococcal B, MCV4, MMR, MMRV, Pneumococcal PCV 13, Rotavirus, Tdap, Varicella, according to a release.

Attendees will also be able to tour the Phoenix Children's brand new emergency department and trauma center.



