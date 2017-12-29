Former PCH patient who almost had arm amputated will be in Rose Parade representing Arizona

Dylan Harvey will be in the 2018 Rose Parade. Photo: Donna Harvey

As we prepare for the new year, new beginnings and many things to be thankful for, 19-year-old Dylan Harvey, especially, has many reasons to be thankful, including his life.



"One morning I was on my way to school, I hopped on my bike and I was driving down Carefree Highway," Dylan said.



Dylan, a sophomore in high school then, ended up seriously injured in an accident during his drive to school that one morning.



"I broke my right leg, my left arm, had internal bleeding and of course, severe brachial plexus damage," said Dylan.



Surgery after surgery, Dylan and his family were eventually told that his arm may need to be amputated.



His family didn't let that be their final choice and miraculously got in touch with Dr. P. David Adelson, MD at Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Adelson is the director of the Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital and chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Phoenix Children's Hospital.



He is one of the foremost experts on pediatric head injury and has lectured around the United States and the world.



"Brachial plexus are the peripheral nerves, the nerves that control our shoulder, arm and hands," Adelson said.



Adelson gave the family hope and Dylan underwent nerve construction.



In Dylan's nerve construction surgery, Adelson implanted a processed nerve allotransplantation implant from donated tissue.

He said Phoenix Children’s Hospital has been doing allotransplantation implants from donated tissues (cadaver) for about three to four years now, but this kind of surgery has been around for many years.



"Organ donations includes not just hearts, lungs and kidneys, but also includes corneas for the eye and nerves for the body," Adelson said.



Ever since the surgery in 2015, Dylan has been able to move most of his arm.



"I pretty much have all motion back in my arm. The only stuff I can't do is just drop the write," said Dylan.



Now, Dylan will be able to share his gratitude and represent not only Arizona in this year's Rose Parade in Pasadena, but also the patients currently at Phoenix Children's Hospital.



"At PCH, there are a lot of kids that deserve to be on this float, a lot of kids that have fought hard," said Dylan.



Dylan will be on the Donate Life Tournament of Roses Parade float, which is a national effort to send a message to the public that organ donation can save and heal lives.



Dylan said if it weren't for his family and their support, he wouldn't have his arm today.



© 2017 KPNX-TV