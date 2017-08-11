Experience something new like this mood-enhancing cycling class in Gilbert

Speakeasy offers the most energetic mood enhancing cycling class. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News

As soon as you walk into CrossFit Speakeasy Gym in Gilbert, the energy is intense.

It's such a positive vibe and that's exactly what the gym's mission is: To bring positivity to its workout community.

The gym features crossfit and cycling.

Not just any cycling, but a mood-enhancing one.

With positive cycling trainers and with music that will keep your heart pumping, Cycle Ave., which is another branch of Speakeasy gym, is all about dripping to the beat. Literally.

With about 15 bikes, the class gets as personable as possible compared to other cycling classes in the Valley.

The lights enhance and change colors to the music, which gives more motivation to get a good workout in.

It's an experience that you need to try in order to feel the energy.

