DACA renewal requests are due this week, but for some the hardest part is coming up with $495

A map of Mexico as it was in 1794 is displayed as young immigrants and their supporters rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

The last day Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status renewal requests will be accepted is Thursday, Oct. 5, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The University of California website are strongly advising their students to send in their renewals by Tuesday, Oct. 3.

But for several DACA recipients, the hardest part is not meeting the deadline, it's coming up with $495 for the renewal cost.

Sara Elizarraraz, from Phoenix, said she and her siblings are all having difficulty coming up with the money.

I have been following Elizarraraz's DACA renewal process. I spoke to her about some struggles she has faced trying to renew her status.

Below is a transcription of an email correspondence between Elizarraraz and me:

Tell me about your background and the biggest struggle for you personally, as a Dreamer?

"I was brought into the states at age nine. We lived in the state of California for a few months where I struggled with the communication barrier, not being able to communicate with the teachers and classmates. From there we came to Arizona, where I finished learning the language, but then encountered other barriers. During my junior high and high school, I wanted to do so many things and soon found I had to restrict my dreams. I had no legal status and what I was able to reach, was going to be limited. Two years after I finished high school, DACA came along giving me, my brothers and many other friends the opportunity to grow and break that barrier. This allowed us to apply to any job we wanted, go to schools without paying additional fees and actually be able to reach higher education."

How did you feel knowing that DACA will no longer be accepting initial requests?

"When the announcement was made, I was broken hearted. I know a lot of young people who were waiting to apply that now won’t be able to. I immediately thought of my younger brother who has just received his permit and that if we had waited any longer, he could have been affected. I thought of his friends and all the other good kids who won’t be able to benefit from the program."

The deadline for renewal is Oct. 5. Do you feel rushed? Do you have everything that you need?

"Yes, I feel rushed. I knew the time to renew was approaching, but after knowing the deadline, it made it that much more. I did have all of the documents as I have kept every paper I have received since the first process."

What has been the hardest part of the renewal process? Any challenges?

"The hardest part was to come up with the $495 from one day to the other. Recently, we have had many other expenses due to my mom’s health and we had just paid for my brothers' DACA process."

Courts say they will not extend DACA renewal deadline. How does this affect you or others you may know who are not ready?

"Luckily for me, it won’t affect me directly. However, I do have a few friends who won’t be able to renew once their current authorization expires. Some of them will lose their job, will have to pay the additional fees for school."

Has this been emotionally draining for you? Not only for you, but for other people that might have it worse than you?

"Yes, overall it has been more impactful emotionally. From my mom telling me every morning, 'What if you can renew?,' to my brother asking 'What is going to happen to us now sister?,' to knowing if I can no longer continue working. And our financial stability could be in jeopardy."

What is your next step? Do you plan on being more involved to better this situation?

"In the past, I had been part of the peaceful protesting and other forums more. I am still now, but I feel there is a need for us all to stand up and let our voice be heard, not only by going out and doing sit-ins but working together as a community, as a group who is being directly affected by this. To also show the power we have. The impacts we have made, the real human beings that we are. Because we aren’t just an authorization card allowed for two years. We all have a story."

© 2017 KPNX-TV